MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.52.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

