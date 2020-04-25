MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.80 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $1,126,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 359,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 197,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,037,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,003,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.