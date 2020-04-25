MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $161,357,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $96,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra dropped their target price on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.27.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,125,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,174. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

