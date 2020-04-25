MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 373,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,811 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,684 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ICAP raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.74. 7,641,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,721. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

