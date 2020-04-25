MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $52.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,074. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

