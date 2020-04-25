MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 9,901 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

UPS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,790,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.69.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

