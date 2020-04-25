MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $236.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,689 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,753. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

