MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,227,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.