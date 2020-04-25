MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $30,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

COST traded up $5.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,629. The firm has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

