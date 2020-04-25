MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 10,979 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,979 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after acquiring an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.93. 4,295,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,812. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.