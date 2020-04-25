MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 13,991 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,991 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,689,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,875,052,000 after buying an additional 616,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after buying an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after buying an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,167,251,000 after buying an additional 330,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,224,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 632,347 shares of company stock worth $56,985,748. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,016,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,809,091. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

