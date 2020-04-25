MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 16,629 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,629 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after buying an additional 950,202 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 848,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after acquiring an additional 596,340 shares in the last quarter.

PFF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. 4,664,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,004. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

About iShares US Preferred Stock ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

