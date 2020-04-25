MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,268 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 205,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,568 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. 9,368,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,658,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.26. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

