MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,752 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. 6,055,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,040,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

