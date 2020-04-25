MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 4,328 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $3.99 on Friday, hitting $244.61. 1,775,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,563. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

