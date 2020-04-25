MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 8,115 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 8,007,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,601,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares in the company, valued at $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,846.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,673 shares of company stock valued at $27,750,760. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

