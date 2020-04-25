MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.73. 2,120,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $154.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

