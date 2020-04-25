MVL (MVL) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.66 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, MVL has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology, CoinBene, UEX and Cashierest. MVL has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $83,162.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.89 or 0.04409975 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013247 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003263 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest, IDEX and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

