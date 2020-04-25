NAGA (NGC) Market Capitalization Hits $975,936.22

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, NAGA has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $975,936.22 and approximately $1,096.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and HitBTC.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.04477621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013258 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008973 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003258 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

