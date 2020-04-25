Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post $652.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $644.00 million and the highest is $664.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $623.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Nasdaq from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

NDAQ opened at $105.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.55. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.9% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nasdaq by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.