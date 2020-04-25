National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,085. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.78 and a beta of 0.44. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $100.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,470,000 after acquiring an additional 188,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after purchasing an additional 93,419 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

