Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $107.22 Million Position in Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS)

Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBUS) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,376,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the period. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 120.73% of Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF worth $107,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RBUS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. 40 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354. Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.20.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Risk-Based US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.