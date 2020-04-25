Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $78.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MXDU) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,400 shares during the period. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF comprises 9.2% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 95.93% of Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF worth $78,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA MXDU traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $28.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. Nationwide Maximum Diversification US Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

