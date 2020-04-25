Nationwide Fund Advisors Purchases 1,766,598 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 44.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned 0.89% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $382,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,623,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,747,332. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

