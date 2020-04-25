Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RBIN) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541,804 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF comprises about 12.8% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 112.85% of Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF worth $108,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA RBIN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 57 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547. Nationwide Risk-Based International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61.

