NavCoin (NAV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $161,240.00

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and approximately $161,240.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NavCoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0895 or 0.00001176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000931 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,513,839 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

