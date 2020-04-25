Neblio (NEBL) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.60 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $213,178.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00005572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019698 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013857 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013517 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005718 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,259,512 coins and its circulating supply is 15,678,197 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

