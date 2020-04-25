Nectar Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0516 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $51.55, $7.50 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038093 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00041767 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,608.73 or 1.00681197 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Nectar

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

