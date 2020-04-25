Neo (NEO) Price Up 7.5% This Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $8.40 or 0.00111228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, Gate.io and CoinEgg. Neo has a total market capitalization of $592.83 million and $624.58 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02563524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Allcoin, Bibox, Liquid, Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitinka, TDAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Exrates, Ovis, Kucoin, CoinBene, CoinEgg, COSS, Koinex, ZB.COM, DragonEX, BCEX, BitMart, BitForex, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Huobi, Tidebit, Bitfinex, BigONE, Bittrex, OKEx, CoinEx, OTCBTC, Coinsuper and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

