Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.94 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and $7.94 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006609 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 27,621,597,260 coins and its circulating supply is 14,199,195,320 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

Nervos Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.