Netrum (NTR) Trading Down 21% This Week

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Netrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded down 21% against the dollar. Netrum has a market capitalization of $12,086.61 and $1.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003460 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000772 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001013 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

