Neutrino Dollar Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $920,824.00 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013295 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $9.17 million and $920,824.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 9,132,006 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

