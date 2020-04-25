New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE:NMFC opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $658.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.11. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.02%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 107.09%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

