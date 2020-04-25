New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.76. 3,278,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,888,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

