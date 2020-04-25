Newton Market Capitalization Achieves $9.29 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.84 or 0.02564886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00214729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.