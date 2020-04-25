NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TOKOK and YoBit. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $974,911.65 and $26.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00594699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006659 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000264 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,597,026,138 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TOKOK, YoBit and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

