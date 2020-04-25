Nexo Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.85 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Nexo has a market cap of $58.85 million and $7.56 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Allbit, Bitbns and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, HitBTC, DDEX, Allbit, Fatbtc, Bancor Network, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

