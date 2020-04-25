Nexus (NXS) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Nexus has a market cap of $10.59 million and $63,777.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit.

About Nexus

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

