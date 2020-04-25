Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,576 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.08% of Nike worth $102,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

