Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,714 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of NIO worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $39,487,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 11,568.2% during the 4th quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,637,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1,146.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,522,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,301 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,722,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 101,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.35. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

