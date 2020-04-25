Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. trimmed its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,312,317 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,585,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 416,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 350.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 704,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.18.

Shares of NIO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 22,069,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,797,938. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.35. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 947.90% and a negative net margin of 145.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

