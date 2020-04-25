Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 300 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.00.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $433.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.66 and a fifty-two week high of $439.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.35 and a 200 day moving average of $366.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.50 million. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

