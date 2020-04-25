Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,111,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 861,296 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 51.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,119,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,306 shares during the period.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

COLD stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.04. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.