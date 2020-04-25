Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $36.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

