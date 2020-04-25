Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.