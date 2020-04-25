Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.59.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.08. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

