Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 26,538 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,538 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). JBG SMITH Properties had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

