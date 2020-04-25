Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.4% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.93. 15,156,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,066,956. The company has a market capitalization of $238.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.