NOIA Network (NOIA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.19 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $10,123.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.04482128 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013285 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003281 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,855,657 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.