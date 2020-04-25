Noku Price Hits $0.0909 on Major Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.0909 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Noku has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Noku has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1,101.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noku alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.02598498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Noku

Noku was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.